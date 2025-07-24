Theatre Royal celebrates 160 years of entertainment with free events

Nottingham's Theatre Royal was designed by Charles J Phipps and was remodelled by the renowned Victorian architect Frank Matcham. The four-tiered auditorium has a capacity of 1,186 people (photo: Martine Hamilton Knight)

It’s been a Nottingham landmark for more than a century and a half – and the Theatre Royal in Nottingham will be celebrating its next big date with an array of free activities.

As the venue turns 160 in September, it will host a special programme of free community and heritage events from Monday September 22 to Saturday September 27, including an Open Day with access behind the scenes, heritage exhibition, talks and foyer performances.

During the week of the anniversary, the National Theatre’s smash hit production, Dear England, will be visiting the Theatre Royal from Tuesday September 23 to Saturday September 27, as part of its first ever national tour. This forms a particularly fitting part of the venue’s celebrations, as the play’s acclaimed writer, James Graham, grew up locally and saw his early theatre, including first pantomimes, at the Theatre Royal. On finishing university, he also got his first job in theatre as the venue’s stage door keeper.

Programme of free events begins on Monday September 22 at 7pm with a rehearsed reading of Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion on the Dress Circle foyer, celebrating the venue’s centenary production of My Fair Lady – the musical based on Shaw’s play – in 1965.

The Theatre Royal has stood for 160 years (photo: Martine Hamilton Knight)

There will be a free talk and heritage exhibition called 160 Years of the Theatre Royal Nottingham on Friday September 26 at 1pm, promising fascinating glimpse into the Theatre Royal’s 160-year-old archive, with a display of material presented by volunteers from the Theatre Royal’s heritage team. The exhibition will be available to view during venue opening times from Tuesday August 12 to Sunday September 28.

A Theatre Royal Open Day takes place on Saturday September 27. Visitors can join a backstage tour, chat with theatre experts, enjoy free children’s craft activities and browse memorabilia from the Theatre Royal’s extensive archive. This free event is suitable for all ages. Backstage tours will start from 9am, with the last tour starting at 12 noon.

The Theatre Royal’s interim venue director, Dan Baxter, said: “We are so proud to be celebrating a landmark birthday this year with a programme focussed very much on the Theatre Royal’s rich history. We’ve curated an exciting programme of free events in order to encourage as many people as possible to engage with us, especially those who may be visiting this beautiful space for the very first time.

“The Theatre Royal has been part of Nottingham’s living history for 160 years, a beating heart at the centre of the city’s cultural scene. We look forward sharing this much-loved venue with visitors to our special anniversary events, whether that’s giving a glimpse behind the scenes, showing items from our extensive archive, or hearing more of people’s own personal memories, recollections, and stories.”

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.