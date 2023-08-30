Rumpus Theatre Company's chilling The Signalman has been wowing audiences for years.

Who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman? Find out when the thrilling play is staged at the city centre venue from September 11 to 13.

In this eerie version of Charles Dickens’s classic Victorian ghost story, a terrified signalman unburdens himself to the young student who chances upon his railway cutting.

He tells a chilling tale of the spectre that haunts him, and the terrible disasters that follow each appearance...but what horror is the ghost trying to warn of this time?

And is the young man’s visit quite so innocent as it at first appears?

The cast includes John Goodrum as The Signalman, Pavan Maru as the The Young Man, and David Gilbrook as The Train Driver.

The production is directed by Karen Henson and designed by John Goodrum, with original lighting design by Keith Tuttle and sound designed by David Gilbrook.

Rumpus is a lively, producing theatre company that aims to present the very best in new and established playwrighting in stylish, audience-friendly productions.

See The Signalman at Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 11 to 13.

Performing across the country, a succession of high-standard productions, ranging from contemporary comedy to Gothic horror, has earned Rumpus a healthy reputation and the group’s professional, value-for-money approach to touring is making it a firm favourite with an ever-increasing number of venues.

For more on how to get tickets to see The Signalman at Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

There will be more thrills at the venue later in the year with The Woman In Black, from November 27 to December 2.

The legendary production of Susan Hill’s chilling ghost story returns to the Theatre Royal direct from London’s West End, after an incredible 33- year run at the Fortune Theatre.

Don't miss The Woman In Black when it comes to the area later this year.

Experience the thrill and excitement of this acclaimed international theatre event, seen by more than seven million people worldwide, and which continues to delight and terrify audiences .

Obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, Arthur Kipps engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

The production stars Malcolm James as Arthur Kipps and Mark Hawkins as The Actor.

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk