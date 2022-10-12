The Magpies fly in to perform for their fans at gigs across the region

Check out a gig in the region soon by The Magpies

They are performing gigs in the region at Sheffield’s Dorothy Pax on October 19 and Doncaster Roots Music Club on October 28.

Following the success of their debut album in 2020, The Magpies have announced release of their second album on October 14.

Following the release, The Magpies will be touring across the UK and Ireland to promote it.

Three accomplished musicians in their own right, The Magpies is a combination far greater than the sum of its parts.

Guitarist Bella Gaffney, banjo player Kate Griffin and fiddle-player Holly Brandon draw on their wide-ranging influences to create a unique blend of transatlantic folk.

For more, go to themagpiesmusic.com