Catch a gig by The Magpies later in the year.

Dorothy Pax, Sheffield, October 19/Doncaster Roots Music Club, October 28.

It seems no time since The Magpies burst onto the UK folk scene, but they have already made a huge impact with their fresh brand of transatlantic neo-folk.

Following the success of their debut album in 2020, The Magpies have announced the release of their second album on October 14.

Following the release, The Magpies will be touring the album across the UK and Ireland.

The Magpies’ debut album - Tidings - was released in June 2020 to critical acclaim.

A rich and varied showcase of the live show, the album draws on a range of influences and delivers a sound that can only be described as contemporary, bringing a fresh and feminist voice to the current milieu.

Three accomplished musicians in their own right, The Magpies is a combination far greater than the sum of its parts.

Based on a deeply felt musical friendship, The Magpies work collaboratively, arranging material led by powerful vocals and glittering instrumental ornamentation.

Guitarist Bella Gaffney, banjo player Kate Griffin and fiddle-player Holly Brandon draw on their wide-ranging influences to create a unique blend of transatlantic folk.