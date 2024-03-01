Nottingham Rough Trade is to host a performance by The Howlers in May (Photo credit: Oscar Spyrou)

Nottingham Rough Trade, May 13.

East London trio The Howlers will visit the area in mid-May to promote the band’s highly anticipated debut album What You’ve Got to Lose to Win It All, a 15-track collection, produced by Black Honey, and defined by resilience, friendship and unconditional love through unimaginable pain.

Taking their lead from an eclectic range of influences, from the film scores of Ennio Morricone and John Willams, to desert blues pioneers Tinariwen, Kurt Vile, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Father John Misty, The Howlers are far from your conventional guitar band on the scene at the moment.

El Dorado, the single released earlier this year, hinted at what was to come from the trio: glorious, expansive songs that conjure up cinematic landscapes a long, long way from London’s East End.

Details: For more on the band, you can see www.thehowlers.co.uk