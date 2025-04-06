The gang's all here as Zac Schulze and co play at Nottingham Bodega

Check out The Zac Schulze Gang in a gig coming soon at The Bodega in Nottingham. (Photo credit: Laurence Harvey)

Ahead of the release of a highly anticipated debut album, The Zac Schulze Gang are playing a selection of tour dates, including a gig at The Bodega in Nottingham on Saturday, April 13.

Special guests at the Pelham Street-based venue will be The Whiskey Flowers.

Fronted by guitarist/vocalist Zac Schulze and backed up by bassist Anthony Greenwell and drummer Ben Schulze, the Gang’s sound and work ethic harks back to the much-loved live dynamic and relentless touring schedules of 70s icons including Rory Gallagher and Dr Feelgood.

Their unique sound also embodies elements of heritage classic rock acts including AC/DC and Thin Lizzy, while giving a firm salute to contemporary influences like Royal Blood and Queens of the Stone Age.

The Gang have made lasting impressions at esteemed festivals including Eric Clapton's Crossroads in LA, Planet Rock's Winter End in 2023 and Fairport's Cropredy Festival, and the Rory Gallagher Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon where the band first exploded onto the scene. The Zac Schulze Gang recently won 'UK Emerging Artist of the Year’ at the 2024 UK Blues Awards. Newly sold-out shows in Netherlands, Germany and most recently London are proof of the gang's rising popularity around the world as well as newly announced headline festival slots at the 2025 Rory Gallagher Festival in Ballyshannon, Ireland, and the UK’s Broadstairs Blues Bash.

Known for their old-school blend of 70s classic blues rock and modern alternative influences, the band have steadily built a loyal following who are fans of energetic, raw-to-the-bone live shows. Current single I Won’t Do This Anymore finds the power trio storming the UK blues scene with a track tailor-made for the working-class heroes. Their signature sound combines classic British R&B sound with punk bravado, hi-octane energy, and loads of dynamite.

Released on September 26, the Gang’s highly anticipated debut album sees the band working with producer Ian Sadler at Really BIG Audio.

Ian has captured the band's raw-to-the-bone live energy whilst pushing them to their absolute limits especially when it comes to Zac's signature ripping solos and the band’s songwriting ability as heard on I Won’t Do This Anymore.

Sadler is also responsible for the production on the band’s previous single Woman, which was played on Planet Rock for 15 consecutive weeks.

For more on ticket availability, go to www.bodeganottingham.com