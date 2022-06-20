The Force will be with you at Nottingham Playhouse when It's A Trap! hits the stage

See It's A Trap at Nottingham Playhouse on July 2.

This popular show explodes out of hyperspace onto the main stage of Nottingham Playhouse.

Perfect for fans of comedy and Star Wars alike, It’s A Trap! shares the untold, hilarious, and very definitely canonical tales that the movies missed out.

Intrepid rebels? Got ‘em! Evil empires? By the bucketful! Weird old space wizards? Take your pick – they come in red, green or blue.

This show is a celebration of the most epic sci-fi franchise out there, inspired by suggestions from you, the audience.

A Best Improv Show finalist at Leicester Comedy Festival 2022, It’s A Trap! has left audiences on the funny side of the force, up and down the country.

Smart, sharp, geeky and packed with pop culture, you don’t need to know a thing about the Star Wars franchise to enjoy this show.