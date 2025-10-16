The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time set for Theatre Royal

A promotional image for the show

One of this century’s most acclaimed and inventive works of British theatre returns to Nottingham next year.

A new staging of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time heads to the Theatre Royal in October 2026. The play is adapted from Mark Haddon’s multi-million-selling novel by renowned playwright Simon Stephens and will be directed by Ned Bennett.

It tells of Christopher Boone, who is gifted with a brilliant mind for numbers, but unsettled by the unpredictability of people and everyday life. When a neighbour’s dog is discovered killed, he finds himself under suspicion. Determined to prove his innocence, Christopher becomes both detective and suspect, drawn into a mystery that grows darker and more complex with every clue he uncovers. What begins as the search for a culprit soon reveals secrets closer to home, forcing him to confront truths that will test his courage, his family, and his understanding of trust, independence, and the wider world. The Times called it “crowd-pleasing, life-affirming and unmissable”.

Playwright Simon Stephens says of the new adaptation: “The journey of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has been an extraordinary adventure. It has taken me all over the world. From church halls to enormous auditoria. From school drama clubs to Wembley Way. I am thrilled that Christopher Boone is about to head out again through the United Kingdom. He is a boy defined by his determination and his bravery. This feels like a time when those characteristics are more urgently needed than ever. Ned Bennett is a brilliant director. I have wanted to work with him for years. I couldn’t have been happier that it is Ned who will reimagine my play for the 2020s.”

Ned Bennett added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be directing The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Mark Haddon’s beautiful story is uniquely tender and mischievous — a celebration of courage and imagination. It’s a real privilege to collaborate with Simon Stephens on his iconic play, which so brilliantly balances an exquisite character study with a thrilling sense of theatrical adventure. The original production was an utterly extraordinary landmark theatrical event – it’s incredibly exciting and an honour to contribute to the next chapter of this story’s journey.”

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time won seven Olivier Awards in 2013 (equalling the then record, set by the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda), including Best New Play for Stephen’s stage adaptation, Best Director for Marianne Elliott and Best Actor for its star, Luke Treadaway. The play debuted on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2014 and scooped five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play and Best Actor. Numerous tours and international productions have followed, including in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The production premiered at the National Theatre in 2012 and immediately received widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking theatrical design, emotional storytelling and sensitive depiction of neurodiversity. It remains one of the most successful and acclaimed British plays of the 21st century and has been seen globally by over 5 million people.

It runs at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday October 20 to Saturday October 24. Visit https://trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.