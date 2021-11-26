The Alex Oliver Band at The Dukeries Brewery Tap, Worksop. Mike Evans drummer, Alex Oliver guitarist, Stevie Haywood bass guitarist, Karen Mulcahey vocalist.

Come and feel the spirit of Woodstock and the swinging 60s with The Alex Oliver Band at the Worksop Rugby Club, Stubbing Lane, from 8pm on November 26.

Alex Oliver has been the lead guitarist of Prowler, Midnight Blue and Sheds On Fire, but returns to Worksop with The Alex Oliver Band, covering the likes of The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, the Kinks, Fleetwood Mac and much more.

First picking up the guitar in 1968, Alex’s stellar talent has seen the group gain popularity throughout the years.

Lockdown saw the five-year-old band take on a new bass guitarist Stevie Haywood, and a new lead singer, Karen Mulcahey, and despite Covid holding them back from rehearsing their original content, they managed to bag themselves a new agent who began offering them work.

Alex Oliver, lead guitarist, said: “Most bands were thinking, ‘how are we going to carry on with all these other bands out there - we're all going to be scrapping for the same job’. But there must be something we're doing right.

"We enjoy playing stuff that we enjoy playing – and that obviously rubs off on audiences. People always enjoy the show and we get rebooked all the time.