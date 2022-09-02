The 1975 to play Motorpoint Arena Nottingham date on 2023 tour

The 1975 are to perform a tour date at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, January 22, 2023.

Star performers The 1975 are to visit Nottingham early next year for an eagerly-awaited gig as part of their At Their Very Best tour.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, September 9, to see them in action.

Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation, with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach.

The band released brand new single I’m In Love With You, on September 1, coinciding with the news of their huge UK tour.

Starting 2023 with a bang, the At Their Very Best tour sees the band embark on this much-awaited tour for an entire month.

With their new, and fifth, studio album Being Funny In A Foreign Language due for release on Friday, October 14, this tour will be jam-packed with new music and hit favourites.

The band’s previous album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form, became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK.

The band were named NME’s Band of the Decade in 2020 after being crowned Best Group at the BRIT Awards in both 2017 and 2019.

Their third studio album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, also won ‘Mastercard British Album of the Year’ at the 2019 ceremony.

For more on how to get tickets, you can go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/article/artist-1975