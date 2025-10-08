Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Paul Zerdin with his spongey sidekicks

From jaw-dropping ventriloquism to Motown magic, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Paul Zerdin: Jaw Drop, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday October 11

America’s Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin will be showcasing his remarkable ventriloquism skills. A night of laughter and entertainment awaits as Zerdin brings to life his delightful cast of characters including cocky teenager Sam, sharp-witted 96-year-old Albert, and the Baby, who believes the world revolves around him. Adding to the fun are Paul’s dim-witted American bodyguard Roger and an outrageous Urban Fox.

Over the past few years, Zerdin has been found success on both sides of the Atlantic. After winning America’s Got Talent in 2015, Zerdin headed to the Las Vegas Strip for a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. He went on to appear on spin-off shows America’s Got Talent - The Champions and Britain’s Got Talent - The Champions. Since then, Paul has toured the US and UK with his critically acclaimed comedy shows, and starred last Christmas at the London Palladium in Robin Hood alongside Julian Clary, his best friend Nigel Havers and Jane McDonald.

Top Hat brings glitz and glamour to Nottingham (photo: Johan Persson)

Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.

2 Top Hat, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until Saturday October 11

When Broadway star Jerry Travers arrives in London to open a new show, he crosses paths with model Dale Tremont , whose beauty sleep is rudely interrupted by Jerry tap dancing in the hotel suite above hers. Instantly smitten, Jerry vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her – but the path of true love never does run smooth. The show is based on the classic 1935 film which starred Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a score including Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Cheek to Cheek and Puttin’ on the Ritz. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

3 Beyond the Barricade, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday October 10

Aaron Shosanya as (Tom Robinson) in To Kill A Mockingbird (photo: Johan Persson)

The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour is back with two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End. Enjoy numbers from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon, Hamilton and many others, climaxing with a spectacular finale from, of course, Les Misérables. The show will feature Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Sarah Ryan who have all played principal roles in both the West End and UK Tours of Les Misérables, together with a live band who aim to capture the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

4 Mercury, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Saturday October 11

Celebrating more than 25 years on the road, the Queen tribute act will play hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and many more. The show features Joseph Lee Jackson as Freddie. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

5 Magic of Motown, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Saturday October 11

Richard Coyle as Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird (photo: Johan Persson)

One of the biggest success stories in British theatre is back with classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves and The Jackson 5.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

6 Nottdance, various venues, Nottingham, Wednesday October 8 to Saturday November 1

The unique celebration of extraordinary dance is returning to Nottingham after a three-year break – and promises to provoke a good deal of thought. Nottdance aims to ask how we perceive time, what it feels like to belong and whose stories are being told. Nottdance has brought experimental works to Nottingham from across the world since the 1980s. Whether festivalgoers are looking for an interactive class led by a professional artist or to see a unique one-off performance, there promises to be something for everyone. Organised and run by Midland's dance organisation Fabric, Nottdance will add energy and movement to several city venues including Nottingham Contemporary, Lakeside Arts, Backlit Studios, Nottingham College and St Mary’s Church. Visit 2025festival.nottdance.com to book or for more information.

Dr Richard Shepherd worked on inquiries into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and the 9/11 terrorist attack

7 To Kill a Mockingbird, Nottingham Playhouse, Wednesday October 8 to Saturday October 18

Harper Lee’s seminal American novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence became a Broadway and West End sensation with sell-out seasons on both sides of the Atlantic, having been adapted for the stage by the Oscar-winning Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher. Acclaimed stage and screen actor Richard Coyle (The Player Kings, Macbeth, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore) returns as Atticus Finch, reprising the role he played to great critical acclaim in the 2022 West End production.

Set in 1934 Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird was inspired by Harper Lee’s own childhood. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

8 Dr Richard Shepherd, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Thursday October 9

The distinguished forensic pathologist will exploring the mysteries of life, death and the many minutes in between in his new show, Time of Death - More Unnatural Causes, which follows from his previous hit tours. With more than 24,000 autopsies to his name, Dr Shepherd has worked on some of the the cases that defined our times: the ‘Spy in the Bag’ (Gareth Williams), the Hungerford massacre, the sinking of the Marchioness, the Princess Diana Inquiry, the 9/11 terrorist attack, the death of Jo Cox MP, the 2005 London bombings, Russian assassination squads and more. From facing serial killers to uncovering the truth behind freak accidents, his work has brought justice to many, overturned unsafe convictions and has shed light into humanity’s darkest corners.

Time of Death – More Unnatural Causes will see Dr Shepherd explore why the understanding of the passing of time is one of the most important factors in unravelling the secrets of a life cut short. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

Katy Perry's hits include Firework, Dark Horse and Roar

9 Boomtown Rats 50th Anniversary, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Friday October 10

The trailblazing rock/new wave band that emerged in the late 1970s were formed in 1975 in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland, by Bob Geldof (vocals), Garry Roberts (guitar), Johnnie Fingers (keyboards), Pete Briquette (bass), Gerry Cott (guitar) and Simon Crowe (drums). The number one single Rat Trap found international acclaim, alongside hits including the I Don’t Like Mondays. Sir Bob’s activism took centre stage with the monumental Live Aid concert in 1985. The Boomtown Rats disbanded in 1986, then after three decades, reunited in 2013, reintroducing their catalogue to a new generation. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

10 Katy Perry, Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Friday October 10

Since bursting onto the scene with her debut album One of the Boys in 2008, Katy Perry has gone on to become one of the best-known and biggest-selling pop stars in the world. With more than 115 billion streams and 143 million tracks sold worldwide, she holds the title of the biggest-selling female artist in the history of her record label, Capitol Records history. Perry has made music history again and again, becoming the first Capitol artist to score 10 million units for a single, and the first artist ever to land three Diamond singles – certified as having sold or streamed the equivalent of 10 million units in the United States – with Firework, Dark Horse and Roar.

From the playful anthems of One of the Boys to the chart-topping power of Teenage Dream and the uplifting bops of Smile, Perry’s music has soundtracked millions of lives around the world. With smash hits like I Kissed A Girl, Hot N Cold, Chained to the Rhythm and Never Really Over, plus more than 57 million monthly Spotify listeners, Perry continues to be one of the most streamed artists on the planet.

Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to book.