Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Part of Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer, painted circa 1665

From a Morse mystery to the Mad Hatter, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, September 30 to October 4

Following in the footsteps of John Thaw and Shaun Evans on TV, plus, among others, Neil Pearson on the radio, Tom Chambers will star in this new stage production. A chilling mystery unfolds when a young actress suddenly dies on stage during a performance, and Detective Chief Inspector Morse embarks on a gripping investigation. What begins as a suspicious death inquiry takes a darker turn when the legendary inspector, together with DS Lewis, uncovers a connection to sinister events in his own past, 25 years earlier.

Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, written by Alma Cullen, marks the first-ever stage adaptation of the legendary detective. ITV’s long-running Inspector Morse, hailed by Radio Times as ‘the greatest British crime series of all time’, has inspired equally beloved spin-offs, Lewis and Endeavour. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

Meet the Hatter blends dance, storytelling, original music, digital projection, lighting and animation

2 Dear England, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until Saturday September 27

Written by Notts playwright and Mansfield Town fan James Graham, Dear England tells the story of Gareth Southgate’s tenure as manager of the England men’s football team. He takes over as the country that gave the world football had delivered a painful pattern of loss, with the worst record for penalties in the world. Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land. David Sturzaker (Doctors, BBC) plays Southgate in this acclaimed examination of the nation and the game. He is joined by stage and screen actress Samantha Womack (EastEnders, BBC; The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) as team psychologist Pippa Grange. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

3 Meet the Hatter, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Wednesday October 1 6pm and Thursday October 2 at 1.30pm and 6pm

Joss Arnott Dance returns to the venue with the company’s most ambitious production to date – a new cinematic dance and multimedia show. Integrating dance, storytelling, original music, digital projection, lighting and animation, the show features a new retelling of the Hatter character from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – but with a twist.

Tachia Newall as Detective Sergeant Lewis and Tom Chambers as Detective Inspector Morse (photo: Johan Persson)

With no one arriving at the tea party, the lonely Hatter uses the power of his imagination to create his own magical version of Wonderland shown through immersive multimedia - but what adventures lie ahead and who will he meet along the way?

For theatregoers aged five and above, Meet the Hatter promises to take audiences on a journey through a spectacular world that celebrates the importance of play, whilst exploring how developing self-belief can open up opportunities. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

4 The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse, Nottingham Playhouse, until Saturday September 27

In the 1970s, one twinkly old lady wielded extraordinary influence, fighting against what she believed was the UK’s moral decline. Armed with only a typewriter in her garden, this seemingly harmless grandmother took on the BBC and the ‘godless media’ in a culture war that divided the nation. Caroline Bird delves into Whitehouse’s most explosive battle—her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News, which revealed the power behind her sweet smile. Maxine Peake , known for her widely acclaimed stage and TV appearances (Hamlet, A Streetcar Named Desire, Dinnerladies, Shameless, Silk, The Village, Inside No. 9, See No Evil, Black Mirror), brings this fascinating character to life. Samuel Barnett will take on more than 15 roles as the second cast member, including her mother, a documentary filmmaker, a Roman centurion, Margaret Thatcher and Jesus. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

Lewis McLeod, Jan Ravens, Jon Culshaw and Duncan Wisbey of Dead Ringers (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

5 The Hallé, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Tuesday September 30

A majestic fanfare opens the new season, as the trumpets of Shostakovich’s 1954 Festive Overture herald five minutes of high spirits. Also on the programme are Elgar’s last major work, his poignant Cello Concerto, a farewell to a world blown apart by the First World War, and Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony, the most expansive of his symphonic works, with has drama and passion to match its epic span. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

6 Dead Ringers, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Wednesday October 1

BBC Radio 4’s multi-award-winning topical satire show Dead Ringers is coming to Nottingham as part of its first full UK tour. Featuring much-loved long-standing cast members Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis McLeod and Duncan Wisbey, the live show promises a comic journey through the show’s 25 years of classic sketches, uncanny impressions, and the cutting-edge political and cultural satire that has defined the series. The tour will not be for broadcast. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

Rachel Roberts is among the musicians playing The Lark Ascending in Mansfield (photo: Kaupo Kikkas)

7 Music in the Round: The Lark Ascending, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Thursday September 25, 7.30pm

In this unusual event, concertgoers will not be seated in the auditorium, but on stage itself, surrounded by the musicians. The evening’s programme features Vaughan Williams’ much-loved masterpiece The Lark Ascending, alongside other evocative works, performed by some of the UK’s finest chamber musicians. A spokesperson from Mansfield Palace Theatre, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Music in the Round back to Mansfield. To be seated just feet away from the musicians as they perform The Lark Ascending is a magical experience – one we hope will inspire audiences to try something new at their local theatre.”

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

8 Exhibition on Screen: Girl with a Pearl Earring, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday September 26, 1pm

The screening offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the world-renowned Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague and its collection of Dutch Golden Age masterpieces. The documentary seeks to answer the enduring questions surrounding the painting, such as the identity of the girl, why the painting is so beloved and how Vermeer (1632-1675) created such an evocative and timeless work. Narrated by acclaimed British actor Hugh Bonneville, the film uncovers clues within other masterpieces housed in the Mauritshuis collection, shedding new light on Vermeer’s brilliance as the “master of light.” The screening is ideal for art enthusiasts, history buffs and anyone fascinated by the mystery of the painting. See mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

9 Go Your Own Way, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Friday September 26

Dear England examines Gareth Southgate's tenure as England manager (photo: Marc Brenner)

Fleetwood Mac’s remarkable catalogue is performed by an acclaimed ensemble of musicians, paying tribute to their Rumours-era line-up. Expect the likes of Dreams, Don’t Stop, Everywhere, Rhiannon, Gold Dust Woman, Little Lies, Big Love and many more. Visit majesticretford.org to book.

10 Man In The Mirror - A Tribute To Michael Jackson, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Friday September 26

Starring CJ, one of the world’s leading Michael Jackson tribute artists, supported by a talented cast of performers and musicians, the show features hits including Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and of course, Man in the Mirror. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.