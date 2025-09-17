Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

The cast of Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (photo: Marc Brenner)

From football pain and glory to sci-fi horror thrills, there’s plenty to enjoy

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Dear England, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Tuesday September 23 to Saturday September 27

Most Popular

Written by Notts playwright and Mansfield Town fan James Graham, Dear England tells the story of Gareth Southgate’s tenure as manager of the England men’s football team. He takes over as the country that gave the world football had delivered a painful pattern of loss, with the worst record for penalties in the world. Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land. David Sturzaker (Doctors, BBC) plays Southgate in this acclaimed examination of the nation and the game. He is joined by stage and screen actress Samantha Womack (EastEnders, BBC; The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) as team psychologist Pippa Grange. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Friends! The Musical Parody, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Wednesday September 17 to Saturday September 20

Tane Siah (Bukayo Saka) in Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (photo: Marc Brenner)

Packed with all of the most popular moments from all ten seasons of the beloved television series, Friends! The Musical Parody is an uncensored, fast-paced production featuring an entirely original musical score, and has been a hit in New York and Las Vegas. It showcases the escapades of the world’s most famous group of 20-somethings as they tackle the challenges of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

3 The Void, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Monday September 22

The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage, combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread. Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey – an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control. The show is influenced by films including Alien, The Thing and 2001: A Space Odyssey. The creative team includes including Emmy nominated composer Ben Parsons and illusionist team Jay and Joss, who have appeared on Britain's Got Talent. The Void is recommended for ages 13 and above. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

4 Anniversary events, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, September 22 to 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be there for Friends! - The Musical Parody (photo: Pamela Raith)

As the venue turns 160, it will host a special programme of free community and heritage events, including an Open Day with access behind the scenes, heritage exhibition, talks and foyer performances. The events begin on Monday September 22 at 7pm with a rehearsed reading of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion on the Dress Circle foyer, celebrating the venue’s centenary production of My Fair Lady – the musical based on Shaw’s play – in 1965.

There will be a free talk and heritage exhibition called 160 Years of the Theatre Royal Nottingham on Friday September 26 at 1pm, promising fascinating glimpse into the Theatre Royal’s 160-year-old archive, with a display of material presented by volunteers from the Theatre Royal’s heritage team. The exhibition will be available to view during venue opening times from Tuesday August 12 to Sunday September 28.

A Theatre Royal Open Day takes place on Saturday September 27. Visitors can join a backstage tour, chat with theatre experts, enjoy free children’s craft activities and browse memorabilia from the Theatre Royal’s extensive archive. This free event is suitable for all ages. Backstage tours will start from 9am, with the last tour starting at 12 noon.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

Voodoo Room recreate the sounds of Clapton and Hendrix

5 The Mersey Beatles, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Saturday September 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mersey Beatles have been rocking sold-out audiences around the globe since 1999 with their authentic and acclaimed celebration of the music that changed the world. Their new 2025 theatre show will feature a special 60th anniversary celebration of The Beatles’ seminal 1965 albums Help! and Rubber Soul and their era defining Shea Stadium concert – the world's first ever stadium rock and roll show. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

6 The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse, Nottingham Playhouse, until Saturday September 27

In the 1970s, one twinkly old lady wielded extraordinary influence, fighting against what she believed was the UK’s moral decline. Armed with only a typewriter in her garden, this seemingly harmless grandmother took on the BBC and the ‘godless media’ in a culture war that divided the nation. Caroline Bird delves into Whitehouse’s most explosive battle—her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News, which revealed the power behind her sweet smile. Maxine Peake , known for her widely acclaimed stage and TV appearances (Hamlet, A Streetcar Named Desire, Dinnerladies, Shameless, Silk, The Village, Inside No. 9, See No Evil, Black Mirror), brings this fascinating character to life. Samuel Barnett will take on more than 15 roles as the second cast member, including her mother, a documentary filmmaker, a Roman centurion, Margaret Thatcher and Jesus. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

Nashville comes to town

7 Screening: The Goonies, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Wednesday September 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embark on an unforgettable adventure with The Goonies, the ‘80s classic that has captured hearts for generations. When a group of misfit kids discovers an old pirate map, they set out on a thrilling quest to find the lost treasure of One-Eyed Willy—while outsmarting a family of criminals hot on their trail. Packed with action, humor, and friendship, The Goonies is a journey of excitement and nostalgia. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

8 Voodoo Room, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Thursday September 18

Voodoo Room bring a night of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream to the venue. Proudly stating “no wigs, no pantomime,” the power trio features musicians who have worked with the likes of Steve Winwood, Massive Attack, Arthur Brown, Fish and Thunder. Neneh Cherry called them “absolutely incredible”. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

9 A Country Night In Nashville, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday September 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show aims to recreate the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, capturing the atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music. Visit Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard were rivals who became teammates

10 An Evening with Racing Icons Mika Häkkinen & David Coulthard, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Monday September 22

F1 fans can experience the electrifying reunion of one of motorsport’s most captivating teammate rivalries as stars Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard take to the stage. Once rivals, then teammates who both enjoyed and endured the ups and downs of intra-team battles, this illustrious duo drove McLaren to the 1998 FIA Formula 1 World Championship for Constructors with a partnership as brilliant and consistent as it was sometimes volatile. Discover how their longstanding rivalry and team partnership evolved into an enduring friendship – forged on the racetrack and strengthened through mutual respect. Together, they’ll dissect defining moments—from controversial team orders to dramatic on-track collisions—and reflect on how they brought McLaren the World Championship for Constructors in 1998.

Mika, the “Flying Finn,” renowned as the only driver Michael Schumacher ever admitted to fearing, recounts his journey – including joining Ayrton Senna at McLaren, surviving a life-threatening crash at the 1995 Adelaide Grand Prix, and executing his iconic 190mph overtake at the 2000 Belgian Grand Prix, once voted by fans as the greatest overtake in motorsport history. He will also reflect on his path to winning back-to-back Drivers’ Championship titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Coulthard – ‘DC’ as he is known – regarded as one of Britain’s fastest and most consistent drivers in motorsport, will share insights from his 15-season career, from replacing Ayrton Senna at Williams in 1994 to securing his maiden win in 1995, racing for McLaren and Red Bull Racing, and accumulating 13 Grand Prix victories, including two wins each at both the British and Monaco Grands Prix.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.