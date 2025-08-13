Ten of the Best - your guide to entertainment in Notts over the coming weeks

Enjoy a striking new production of Fiddler on the Roof (photo: Marc Brenner)

From patriotic pomp to daytime dancing, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Fiddler on the Roof, Theatre Royal, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Monday August 18 to Saturday August 23

The classic musical is set 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Fiddler on the Roof has one of the finest scores ever written, featuring If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset in an exuberant celebration of love and life.

Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet

The Guardian called the production “sublime”, while the Telegraph hailed it as a “masterpiece in balancing innovation and tradition”. It is led by the creative team of director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret) and designer Tom Scutt (winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Cabaret).

Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book or for more information.

2 Binks Yard Film Club: Romeo + Juliet (1996), Binks Yard, Nottingham, August 20

A modern twist on William Shakespeare's play about two young people from opposite families who fall in love in secret. Multiple events will shape their lives that will leave them and their families in trouble and punishment in the city. Shakespeare’s language mingles with a soundtrack including The Cardigans, The Wannadies and Radiohead. The Binks Yard Terrace is home to the largest outdoor screen in the East Midlands. Visit binksyard.com to book.

The Foolhardy Folk Festival promises family-friendly musical fun (photo: Emma Gibbon)

3 The Foolhardy Folk Festival, Nottingham Arboretum, Sunday August 24

Curated by the acclaimed British singer Beans on Toast, the line-up includes Grace Petrie, The Young’uns, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Ruth Lyon, Nick Parker, Ben Brown, Ann Liu Cannon, Leo Baby and Emily Alice. Celebrating its fifth year, the family-friendly event will also feature a beer festival, street food vendors and children’s activities. Leicester’s Grace Petrie has a amassing a genre-defying army of fans crossing the boundaries of folk, punk, protest, LGBT activism and alternative comedy. The Young'uns have won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards three times with their heart-on-the-sleeve storytelling while Funke and the Two Tone Baby is a one-man army bringing ‘90s dance, electro-rock and alt-blues. Ruth Lyon weaves deeply evocative narratives with an artistry that balances delicacy and strength while Nick Parker’s songs are often tongue-in-cheek with the audience encouraged to be a part of the show. Social musician and composer Ben Brown believes anyone can make music and is passionate about making that happen. An independent artist on the rise, Ann Liu Cannon’s debut EP Chalk marries ‘70s folk revival with digital sounds. Genre-spanning multi-instrumentalist Leo Baby brings his fusion of alt-folk and indie-soul while upcoming Notts singer-songwriter Emily Alice will perform some of her acoustic-pop music.

Visit www.alttickets.com to book.

4 Luther Live, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Saturday August 30

Patriotic fervour will sweep the Majestic in Retford (photo: Adobe Stock)

Experience all the hits from his career, culminating over 40 million album sales and eight Grammy awards, fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his ten-piece band. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book or for more information.

5 Movies at the Museum: Pan’s Labyrinth (15), Mansfield Museum, Tuesday August 19

Set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain, Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth is a hauntingly beautiful tale that weaves together reality and fantasy. Young Ofelia discovers a mysterious labyrinth and meets a faun who sets her on a magical, yet dangerous, journey. As she navigates the dark and enchanting world, the harsh realities of war loom ever closer. With stunning visuals and a deeply emotional story, Pan’s Labyrinth is a modern fairy tale that explores themes of innocence, bravery, and resilience. Visit mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre to book.

6 Last Night of The Proms, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday August 30

A weekend of classical, folk and jazz music awaits in Southwell

Produced entirely in-house at the Majestic Theatre, the fundraising event brings together the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra & Chorus live on stage, alongside a line-up of special guest singers. This year’s programme promises something for everyone – with stirring selections from famous film scores, Broadway and West End classics, and more surprises along the way. Then the concert will reach the rousing Proms finale – a joyous celebration of all things British, featuring timeless favourites like Land of Hope and Glory, Rule, Britannia! and Jerusalem. Audience participation is very much encouraged, too.

Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.

7 Southwell Music Festival, Friday August 22 to Monday August 25

Southwell hosts a jam-packed bank holiday weekend of classical, folk, and jazz music at venues across the historic town. This year’s programme includes performances of work from Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts, Bach’s B Minor Mass, and acclaimed folk artist Kathryn Tickell. Visit southwellmusicfestival.com to book.

8 Day Fever, Nottingham Arboretum, Saturday August 23

The daytime clubbing experience created by Vicky McClure along with husband Johnny Owen and Reverend and the Makers’ Jon McClure promises tunes on tap and impromptu crowd singalongs. Visit alttickets.com to book.

Dance in the daytime at Day Fever

9 Long Way Chat, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Saturday August 30

To celebrate 20 years on the road and the release of their new series Long Way Home on Apple TV+, the pair will present an immersive show bringing fans face-to-face with the stories behind the cameras, offering a dynamic blend of storytelling, film footage, and behind-the-scenes insights from the road.

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, along with their long-time collaborators David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, take the stage to relive the highs and lows of their global expeditions—battling harsh climates, embracing local cultures, and forging unforgettable bonds. The event includes some unseen footage and personal anecdotes that highlight the duo's friendship and resilience.

The event aims to captures the spirit of adventure and the emotional depth of their journeys. Audience members will also have the opportunity to engage with the stars of the series

It comes to the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday August 30. Visit https://tickets.motorpointarenanottingham.com to book.

10 Film screening: McQueen, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday August 29

McQueen is an intimate and captivating documentary exploring the life, artistry, and legacy of fashion visionary Alexander McQueen. Through striking visuals, interviews and personal archives, the film reveals the rebellious spirit and raw creativity that defined McQueen’s career, from his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise in the fashion world. A moving portrait of one of the most influential designers of our time, McQueen is a story of passion, innovation, and the price of genius. Visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre to book.