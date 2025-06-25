Ten of the best shows taking to the stage in Notts in the coming days

Kinky Boots 'tackles prejudice and homophobia, but it's also about family and acceptance'

From smash-hit musicals to pop favourites, there’s plenty to enjoy

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 THEATRE

Kinky Boots the Musical, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, July 1 to 5

After inheriting his family’s failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business. The joyous Broadway and West End phenomenon is strutting back into Nottingham in a brand-new production starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe as Lola* rising star Dan Partridge as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman as Lauren. Based on a true story and hit movie, the show features Tony and Grammy-winning music and lyrics by pop great Cyndi Lauper and a life-affirming book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

'Everyone will leave feeling moved and uplifted'

See www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

2 SCREENING

Audrey, Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 27, 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A captivating portrait of the life and legacy of Audrey Hepburn comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre. Made in 2020, the film, called Audrey, celebrates one of the most beloved and iconic figures in film history. Through interviews, archival footage, and personal insights, the documentary explores her early life, her rise to fame, and her later humanitarian work, revealing the grace and resilience that defined her both on and off the screen. Ideal for fans of cinema and fashion alike, Audrey celebrates the enduring influence of a true style icon. Hepburn rose to stardom in the romantic comedy Roman Holiday (1953) alongside Gregory Peck. Her performance led to her becoming the first actress to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Bafta for the same film. That year, she also won a Tony Award for her performance in the play Ondine.

Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) pictured in 1959 with her pet dog (photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Hepburn went on to star in a number of films, such as Sabrina (1954), with Humphrey Bogart and William Holden; the musical Funny Face (1957); the drama The Nun's Story (1959); the romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961); the thriller-romance Charade (1963), opposite Cary Grant; and the musical My Fair Lady (1964).

The screening of Audrey takes place in the intimate setting of the theatre’s Lounge, a space with a rich history that began as Mansfield's first purpose-built cinema, the Palace Electric Theatre, in 1910.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

3 FESTIVAL

Nottingham’s own Jess Breame brings her own brand of New Country and Americana

Gate to Southwell Festival, Kirklington, July 3 to 6

The opening day’s eadliners will be Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings while star billing on the Friday includes British folk legend Richard Thompson OBE and the highly acclaimed singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy. On Saturday July 5, the festival welcomes Seckou Keita & His Homeland Band from Senegal plus Alabama 3 (Acoustic) – who sang the opening song of The Sopranos – The Cadillac Kings and Reuben Moreno from Texas. And Sunday’s stars include folk punks Skinny Lister and Barcelona’s El Pony Pisador.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also be celebrating some of the best music talent from the Midlands, including Notts’s own Americana and Alt-country band Lawrence County, Warren Ireland, Sticky Bones Jones, Swing Chickens, Scarlett Kirwan, Will Martin, Jess Breame, Shanks Pony and The Terrible Parents (formerly Huson Whyte).

There’s also family entertainment across the four days, plus a beer and cider festival, craft and food stalls and ceilidhs and folk dancing.

Billy Ocean is among the artists heading to Nottingham

Visit gtsf.uk to book or for more information.

4 MUSIC

Billy Ocean, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, June 30

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of his landmark album Suddenly, Billy Ocean comes to the venue next week. Ocean had enjoyed chart success with a pair of number 2 hits before Suddenly – Love Really Hurts Without You and Red Light Spells Danger – but this record catapulted him to new heights. Its lead single Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) raced to number 1 in the States and number 6 in the UK, with the follow-ups Loverboy and the title track also international smash hits. The album was similarly successful, leading to his first Top 10 album positions in both the UK and US, while Caribbean Queen would later be rewarded with a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Performance. Billy Ocean’s success continued in the wake of Suddenly, with further signature hits such as When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going and Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.

Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

5 FAMILY MUSIC

The Could It Be Real festival brings tribute acts galore to Newstead Abbey

CBeebies Prom, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, June 28

The BBC Concert Orchestra present the CBeebies prom Wildlife Jamboree. Prowl with the tigers, stamp in the snow and hear the desert wind on an adventure to find one of the tiniest creatures in the world. Duggee, Bluey, the Octonauts and lots more CBeebies friends invite everyone to join in with music, songs and lots of wildlife fun. The show also features CBeebies presenters Rory Crawford and Chantelle Lindsay.

Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

6 MUSIC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Be Real tribute festival, Newstead Abbey, July 4, 4pm to 11pm

Celebrating some of the biggest names in pop and rock with an array of top tribute artists set against the backdrop of Newstead Abbey. Acts include ABBA Revival, Adele tribute Hometown Glory, Amy Winehouse tribute Laura Jayne Butler, Blur tribute Blurb, Ed Sheeran tribute Tom White, Joel Combes by Elton, Fleetwood Machine, George Michael tribute Beyond Faith, The Oasis Experience, Supersonic Queen and Brightside Killers. Visit https://www.gigantic.com/could-be-real-tribute-festival-tickets to book.

7 MUSIC

Wonderland Festival, Newstead Abbey, July 5, 12 noon to 10.30pm

Formerly known as Woodland Disco Festival, this newly rebranded celebration promises the same electrifying energy with an added touch of magic. A full day of house, disco, funk, and soulful beats awaits as legendary artists and rising stars come together for a unique dance experience in the heart of nature. The line-up includes Gok Wan, Trevor Nelson, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, The Shapeshifters and Melon Bomb. Visit www.wonderlandfestival.co.uk to book.

8 MUSIC

BC Camplight (solo show), Rough Trade, Nottingham, July 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With influences ranging from Harry Nilsson, Todd Rundgren and the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson to the outer fringes of experimental rock, BC Camplight – real name Brian Christinzio – was born in New Jersey but has lived in Manchester for most of the past 13 years, lending his music a unique quality, with various British cultural references dotted throughout his often tragi-comic songs. He has been championed by various presenters on BBC Radio 6 Music, most notably Marc Riley, who frequently hails BC Camplight’s “genius”.

His new album, A Sober Conversation, is due out on June 27. It follows his 2023 album, the critically celebrated The Last Rotation Of Earth (his first Top 40 album), a record centred around the agonising break-up of his long-term relationship. It received the most ecstatic reviews of his career - “A masterpiece” (Sunday Times), “Masterful” (Uncut), “An extraordinary record” (MOJO). His new songs confront his childhood trauma while embracing his new-found sobriety. Visit dice.fm to book.

9 THEATRE

The Book of Mormon, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until June 28

Outrageous comedy is promised with the smash-hit Tony, Olivier and Grammy award-winning musical. It’s written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone – the creators of the Emmy and award-winning television show South Park and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police – along with Robert Lopez, who co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

See www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

10 COMEDY

Omid Djalili: Namaste, Nottingham Playhouse, June 25

The acclaimed comedian and actor has decided he will eschew tranquillity, and bow instead to his inner anger. Djalili has won the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and has credits ranging from Hollywood to the West End stage. Call 0115 941 9419 or visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk to book.