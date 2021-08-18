The team behind the Majestic Theatre’s Retford Christmas Pantomine have announced the famous fox will join the cast for a production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs.

Basil Brush will feature as The Magic Mirror, alongside pantomime favourite Stuart Earp as Muddles, Harry Moore as Nurse Nellie, Kassie Malam as Snow White, Jessica Fay Long as The Wicked Queen and Sam Emmerson as The Prince.

Basil Brush is to star in the pantomime at The Majestic Theatre, in Retford.

Producer Kevin Brown said: “It’s going to be a great pantomime this year after sadly having to cancel last year’s production, we cannot wait to get back to Retford and bring fun and laughter to our amazing audiences, Basil Brush is a great addition to our show and brings something for all ages as everyone has grown up with his famous catchphrase.”

A spokesperson from The Majestic Theatre said: “We’ve worked with Trio Entertainment for the last three years and the shows just keep getting better and better, we are so pleased to have this year’s pantomime now on sale and hope you will join us for panto fun, the show is selling really well so we advise you to book early.”

The pantomime is on at The Majestic Theatre from January 6-9, 2022.