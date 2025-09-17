Technology meets nature in drone light spectacular

The 40-minute performance features 600 drones (photo: Felix Russell-Saw)

Tickets are now on sale for a one-of-a-kind drone show that promises to light up the skies over Nottingham.

Wild: The Drone Light Show takes place at Trent Bridge from Friday November 28 to Sunday November 30. It aims to bring the animal kingdom to life in a fusion of cutting-edge technology, artistry and music.

Before the main event, guests can enjoy a family-friendly pre-show programme. The main event is a 40-minute performance in which more than 600 drones light up the night sky, creating vivid depictions of four wild worlds — desert, ocean, arctic, and jungle — synchronised with music.

Dominic Mills, founder of production company Yuup, which is co-producing the event, said: “We set out to capture the wonder of the natural world and put audiences at the heart of it. When we asked our audiences what they most wanted to see in a drone show, the answer was clear: the animal kingdom.

"That inspired a journey across deserts, oceans, arctic worlds and jungles, brought vividly to life in the night sky — from penguins to polar bears.”

Yuup is producing the show with Celestial, a world-leading drone art company. Together, they launched the UK’s first paid-for ticketed drone light shows in 2023. To date, their shows have been seen by more than 130,000 people.

Visit www.wilddroneshow.com to book.