Tasty treats in store with celebrity chef James Martin's live Nottingham and Sheffield shows

See a live show from celebrity chef James Martin when he comes to the area.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 1/Sheffield City Hall, November 4.

Celebrity chef James Martin is turning up the heat as he plans to hit the road with a new tour for 2023.

Following a sell-out 2022 tour, James Martin Live will visit 20 towns and cities, entertaining audiences with live demonstrations and cooking tasks.

James has been entertaining and educating the nation for almost three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Early in 2022, more than 30,000 people came to see James on his 18-date tour packing out theatres and arenas across the UK.

Mouth-watering dishes were rustled up with audiences delighting at James’s ability to build the ‘biggest and best bacon and cheese butty’, huge Yorkshire puddings and even his own take on the retro Funny Feet ice-cream.

“If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen,” said James. “I love the heat so this is going to be a brilliant tour.

“We all had an amazing time on the 2022 tour so I am delighted we get to do it all over again in 2023.

“I’ll be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips and tricks along the way, but above all else we will have a laugh.”

Details: For more on tickets, see www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk