Tasty show in store from Bake-Off star Prue Leith at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Sheffield City Hall, February 28/Nottingham Playhouse, March 1.

Fans of Great British Bake-Off won’t want to leave it too late to get their tickets to see one of the hit TV show’s judges in live action at two venues in the area soon.

Nothing is off the menu in this frank, revealing and very funny all-new show.

In her first ever live show, Prue will take audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake-Off judge - feeding the rich and famous, cooking for royalty and even poisoning her clients.

In the second half of Nothing In Moderation, she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, that they’ve always wanted to ask, making the show a unique night to remember.

Prue Leith said: “I’ve never done a stage show before and at 82 I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life.”

Details: For more on ticket availability for the shows, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk