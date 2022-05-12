Taster concert to take place for this year's spectacular Southwell Music Festival

This year's Southwell Music Festival is to run from August 24 to 29. (Photo by Helena Cooke)

The festival features more than 40 live events, from intimate jazz to large-scale symphonic concerts.

To launch the programme, artistic director Marcus Farnsworth and a selection of festival artists will present a free one-hour concert, including a discussion of this year’s festival highlights.

Tickets are free, and they can be booked via southwellmusicfestival.com.The concert features star clarinettist, Nottinghamshire’s Matthew Glendening, now Principal Clarinet at the Royal Opera House, plus violinist Jamie Campbell (associate artistic director), and baritone Marcus Farnsworth.

For more on this year’s full festival line-up, you can see southwellmusicfestival.com.

