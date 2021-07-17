Take it to the limit with Notts dates for The Illegal Eagles

Celebrating the music of the legendary West Coast country r ock band, The Illegal Eagles return to Nottinghamshire for two shows on their latest, lengthy tribute tour.They will deliver more of their trademark musical prowess, attention to detail and incredible showmanship.The latest all-star line-up features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Bafta Award-winner Christian Phillips on vocals and guitars, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) on vocals and bass, Greg Webb on vocals and guitars, Mike Baker on vocals and guitars and Garreth Hicklin on vocals and guitars.This show features the best from the Eagles’ catalogue including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, and more.