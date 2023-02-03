Sweet sounds of top Motown tribute show are coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 28.

Don't leave it too late to get your tickets for what promises to be a hit-packed performance at the Leeming Street-based venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This 100 per cent live show combines first-class music with the slickest choreography and an amazing band, to deliver truly outstanding performances for the best Motown tribute experience.

How Sweet It Is is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month

Most Popular

The show pays homage to some of the biggest bands, acts and hits indelibly linked with the legendary music-making machine Motown and it has wowed audiences up and down the country.

This performance will have you Dancing on the Ceiling with songs made famous by legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and more.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk