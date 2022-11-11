Supergrass ace Gaz Coombes to visit Nottingham and Sheffield venues for 2023 live shows

Nottingham Rough Trade, January 15/Sheffield Leadmill, April 19.

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming solo album Turn The Car Around, due on January 13, Gaz Coombes has announced headline tour dates across the UK and Europe beginning in March.

The dates will see Gaz performing with his extended live band, Garo Nahoulakian, Nick Fowler, Piney Gir and vocal trio The Roxys (a nickname given to them by Nile Rodgers when they shared the bill at a Later with Jools show), all of whom feature as guest musicians on Turn The Car Around.

Before then the Supergrass frontman will perform a run of special album release shows at record shops across the UK in January.

Added straight onto the BBC Radio 6 Music playlist upon its release, the elegantly constructed new single Don’t Say It’s Over follows a swirling, art-rock groove as Gaz recalls the heady first night he met his future wife.Details: For more, you can go to www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk