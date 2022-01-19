Enjoy live music at Wollaton Hall and Park in the summer with Ibiza Orchestra Live.

After the excitement around the 2021 UK tour, performing at more than a dozen UK cities, the 2022 dates are not to be missed.

The concert will feature a live 26-piece orchestra, vocalists plus world class DJs, performing a soundtrack that will transport listeners through three decades of iconic White Isle classics.

The orchestra night will also feature other warm-up and closing acts, to be announced later.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Ibiza Orchestra Live, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Ibiza Orchestra to Nottingham. We hope that bringing this amazing event to Nottingham means more local businesses can be supported by bringing more people into the local area.”

A sign-up period will be used to prioritise local residents when tickets go on sale. Sign up at www.ibizaorchestralive.co.uk/nottingham

