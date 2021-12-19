Summer stadium gig in Doncaster for star singers Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

Paul & Jacqui 2022 (Photo credit: Paul Husband)

Special guests will be The Proclaimers and The Lathums.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s fourth studio album Manchester Calling, released in March 2020, entered the UK official album chart at number one, their first chart-topping album as a duo.

As members of the Beautiful South, they reached number one in the albums chart three times with Carry On Up The Charts: The Best Of, Blue Is The Colour and Quench.

Tickets are priced at £35 (plus boo king fees). For availability, see gigsandtours.com/ ticketmaster.co.uk

