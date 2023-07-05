Summer of sounds is in store at Nottinghamshire music venue Binks Yard

​Featuring an exciting line-up of carefully curated events to delight music enthusiasts of all genres, the Binks Yard terrace will come alive with a diverse range of festivals and live performances in an unforgettable experience for dance, RnB, soul, hip hop, groove and jazz lovers alike.

First up for Motown and Northern Soul lovers will be the exciting Binks Summer Soul Party on Saturday, July 15, an all-day event featuring disco, funk, soul and Motown from ten guest DJs.

These include DJ Chuffin_Nora, Tommy K, DJ Danny James, and DJ Expression, and many more. At £5 a ticket, the event promises a fun-filled day packed from 12 noon to 10pm.

Music fans can look forward to a Summer Of Sounds at Binks Yard in Nottingham

For more on this and other forthcoming events, you can go to https://binksyard.com/live/