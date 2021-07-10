Summer fun at Harley Gallery for youngsters during school holidays

The Harley Gallery, Welbeck Estate near Worksop

Creative activities ranging from sculpture to performance are featured in the variety of events planned for children by The Harley Gallery, based on the Welbeck ducal estate.The gallery has organised weekly arts and crafts activities throughout the school holidays, including a Summer School (running from August 2 to 6) for six to 12-year-olds and paint-a-pot sessions running on Thursdays.During the week-long programme, children will get the chance to create huge pieces of art with a giant spirograph on the ground.T here will also be a natured themed day where youngsters can create art out of natural materials collected within the Welbeck estate. Additional activities will take place in The Harley Gallery on Wednesdays between 10am and 2pm. For full details of all the summer activities and to book, check out www.harleygallery.co.uk

All the activities have been organised by the gallery’s education and engagement managers, Dayle Green and Ruth Waller.

The Harley Gallery

Some will be run by Dayle, who is teacher trained and well-known by the many local school children, who have visited the gallery with their schools.

Others will be run by Ruth, who also has an art studio on the Welbeck estate and creates original wall installations for national and international clients.

Ruth said: “After a year where we have been unable to host activities like this, we are excited to be able to welcome youngsters back. We love inspiring young minds to be creative and, over the past year, many have missed out on meaningful experiences. The activities promise to be fun and inspiring as well as educational.”

