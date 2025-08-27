Suede bring thrilling live show to Nottingham

'We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world': Brett Anderson (second from right) with the rest of Suede (photo: Dean Chalkley)

Suede are taking their acclaimed new album out on tour – with a date in Nottingham announced early next year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LP, titled Antidepressants, has been awarded five stars in Mojo, who described it as "a defiant, death-defying record - as much joy ride as memento mori". Uncut called "their most intoxicating, unhinged album" since 1996’s Coming Up. Record Collector described the new record "thrilling and exhilarating", and Classic Pop described an “intensely energetic” return. Current single Dancing With The Europeans, a rare example of a track that has been playlisted by BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music, has been called "euphoric" by the NME, while another recent single, Trance State, heralded "a striking sense of direction", according to The Times. The announcement follows strong demand to experience Suede live, with Suede Takeover - a special concert and event programme hosted in different spaces across London's Southbank Centre throughout August and September 2025 - completely sold out across all six dates. Suede’s tenth album finds the Platinum-selling, Mercury Music Prize winning NME God Like Genius-certified giants of British independent music charged with the intensity that defines their live shows. Since the release of 2022’s Autofiction - Suede’s widely acclaimed ninth album and their highest-charting record in over 20 years, debuting at number 2 in the UK Album Chart - the band has performed to the largest audiences of their career at shows in more than 14 different countries. Suede were described as "the most visceral live act on the planet today" by the London Evening Standard in a five-star review of their summer 2024 Alexandra Palace concert.

Most Popular

Introducing Suede’s tenth album, released on September 5, Brett Anderson said: “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suede were fundamental to the resurgence of British guitar music in the 1990s. They are often described as one the ‘big four’ of the Britpop era – along with Blur, Oasis and Pulp – although they have always resisted the Britpop label. Their early singles, including The Drowners and Animal Nitrate, caused a sensation, with their self-titled debut album topping the charts and winning the Mercury Music Prize in 1993. Their second album, Dog Man Star, is most of the most revered of the 1990s, while their third, Coming Up, included the hit singles Beautiful Ones and Trash. They split in 2003, but reformed in 2010, initially for a one-off show – but their reunion was so well-received that it led to an array of acclaimed albums, with the band’s live shows being especially lauded.

Suede play Rock City on February 19, 2026. Visit rock-city.co.uk to book.