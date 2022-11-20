Success story Sara Pascoe not to be missed when latest tour comes to Nottingham

Sara Pascoe (Photo by Rachel Sherlock)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 29.

The leading stand-up performer is back soon with her latest live show Success Story.The show finds Sara happily married with a beautiful baby son. It will see Sara examine what it is to be successful, how we define it and how it feels when what we want eludes us.

Expect jokes about status, celebrities – plus Sara’s new fancy lifestyle versus infertility, her multiple therapists and career failures.

Sara decided she wanted to be famous at 14. Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday – but look at her now… (please look, she needs you to look. And clap. And laugh. And then clap again).

Success Story will see Sara embark on the biggest and best tour of her life and she will be playing in parts of the UK that she hasn’t performed at before.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk.Photo: Rachel Sherlock