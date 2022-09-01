Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (Photo credit: Zoran Jelenic)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 4 and 5.

This autumn sees Dance Consortium’s 50th tour of the world’s best international contemporary dance - and its sixth tour of the iconic Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the all-male comedy ballet company.

Based in New York, The Trocks are loved worldwide for their hilarious homages and sassy spoofs of classical ballet.

Their impeccable comic timing is matched by their immaculate technique and daring physicality.Every performance froths with tutus and testosterone, blush-pink ballet shoes, false eyelashes and prima ballerina attitude as the 16 dancers transform into different personas, male and female.

Based in New York, the company was founded in 1974 in the wake of the Stonewall Riots. Early performances were held on the makeshift stage of the West Side Discussion Group, an offshoot of the groundbreaking Mattachine Society, one of the first LGBTQ+ rights groups in the US.

On their latest visit to the UK, The Trocks are bringing three different programmes of beloved classical ballets, modern works and iconic music by Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Vivaldi and Massenet.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk