News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Striking version of Macbeth hits the stage soon at Nottingham Playhouse

The Tragedy Of Macbeth
By Steve Eyley
Published 24th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See Flabbergast Theatre's The Tragedy Of Macbeth (Photo by Michael Lynch)See Flabbergast Theatre's The Tragedy Of Macbeth (Photo by Michael Lynch)
See Flabbergast Theatre's The Tragedy Of Macbeth (Photo by Michael Lynch)

Nottingham Playhouse, June 8 to 10.

The award-winning Flabbergast Theatre bringing their highly critically acclaimed The Tragedy of Macbeth to Nottingham Playhouse soon.

This follows a hugely successful Edinburgh Festival 2022 run and four-week run at London’s Southwark Playhouse earlier in 2023.

Most Popular

    In this classic tale of greed and guilt, Flabbergast’s Macbeth fuses a rigorous and respectful approach to text and storytelling to bring a magical, lucid interpretation of Shakespeare’s blood-soaked tragedy to life.

    Playing to their strengths and background in puppetry, clown, mask, ensemble and physical theatre, Flabbergast have developed their first text-based production to foster the Bard’s original text, supported with exhilarating live music to produce a provocative and enjoyably accessible show.

    Beautifully performed music and vocal work combine into a powerful live soundscape creating an atmosphere that both compliments and juxtaposes the action.

    With a stripped back set, and an aesthetically arresting design, the tightknit ensemble of actors performs a dark and visceral manifestation of the work’s underlaying themes.

    Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:LondonShakespeare