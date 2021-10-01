Striking piece of visual theatre comes to Nottingham venue soon

BIRTH is coming to Lakeside Arts in Nottingham soon (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

Tracing the journey of three women from the same family as they discover strength and hope in one another through their shared experience, this moving visual theatre piece delicately explores the fragility, and preciousness, of life.Rooted in the story of heavily pregnant Emily, who dives headfirst into her family history when she opens her grandmother's diary, BIRTH effortlessly combines striking movement choreography, music, and design into a beautiful and accessible story.Company director Guillaume Pige said: “BIRTH is a celebration of family with all its joy, pain and secrets.”

For more on the show - and how to get hold of tickets – you can see www.lakesidearts.org.uk

