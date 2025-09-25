Strictly tour heads to Nottingham and Sheffield

'Fab-u-lous': Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton du Beke and Janette Manrara (photo: Ray Burmiston)

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is back for 2026 – and it’s coming to Nottingham and Sheffield in February.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get those score cards ready and those dancing shoes on for the return of Strictly favourites Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood to the judges’ desk for the sequin-studded show

Back by popular demand as host is Janette Manrara. She will oversee proceedings as a line-up of celebrities and professional dancers – who will be announced soon – from this year's BBC series bring all the glitz, glamour and feel-good factor to banish those winter blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Craig Revel Horwood, the show promises two hours of glittering entertainment, complete with show-stopping routines, group numbers and live music from the Strictly band and singers.

Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas said: “The Strictly Live Tour is always the best way to start the new year. So I can't wait for 2026 to be back on the road with Anton and Craig and bring the magic of Strictly to fans across the country.”

Anton Du Beke said: “I’m back for my fourth Strictly tour and it honestly just keeps getting better and better. Sitting behind the judges' desk and watching the excitement from the audience night after night is just magical and as I’ve said before, we love it just as much as they do. I’m very excited to see what Craig has planned for next year!”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “If you love the BBC series, then you will love the Strictly live tour! We bring all the glitz, glamour and gorgeousness to an arena near you, so fans can enjoy the spectacle of the TV show and their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. It's a fab-u-lous night out for the whole family to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there is one very important decision to be made at every show, and that decision is not in the hands of the judges: which couple will lift the Glitterball Trophy? The judges are there to critique and provide their invaluable opinions on each dance routine, but they do not hold the power. This lies with the audience, who can vote using their mobile phones to decide who is the winner.

Each tour performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that the audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Strictly Come Dancing Live comes to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on February 3 and 4 and the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham from February 10 to 12 February.

Visit StrictlyComeDancingLive.com to book.