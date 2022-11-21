Strictly superb show is on the way to Notts with this dance spectacular

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals Tour

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 18.

Dance fans in the area are in a for a real treat when this show visits Nottingham next year.A spectacular line-up of not just one, not two, but ten of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road for the 2023 official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour.

This exhilarating show will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, performed within the wonderful world of the BBC show, complete with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.

Audiences will enjoy world-class dance, stunning choreography and glamorous costumes, live and up close from ten talented Strictly Professionals: Dianne Buswell; Vito Coppola; Carlos Gu; Karen Hauer; Neil Jones; Nikita Kuzmin; Gorka Marquez; Luba Mushtuk; Jowita Przystal; and Nancy Xu.

Directed by Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals will surprise and delight audiences with dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.

Don’t miss your chance to see these much-loved dancers coming together to perform in a theatrical ensemble.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

