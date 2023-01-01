Strictly Come Dancing - The Live Tour is coming to Nottingham and Sheffield during January.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, January 24 and 25/Utilita Arena Sheffield, January 31.

Fun, fab-u-lous and pure entertainment, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is hitting the road in January and February.

Advertisement

Now you have the chance to experience everything you love about the multi-award-winning TV series – live and in the flesh at one of our local arenas.

Most Popular

Anton Du Beke will join fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood as they tour to arenas around the UK for 30 supersized sparkle-filled shows.

The host with the most, Janette Manrara, has her cue cards at the ready to guide audiences through a feast of breathtaking dance routines and incredible live music, performed by a cast of celebrities and their professional dance partners, together with the Strictly Live Band.

Advertisement

This line-up of celebrity dancers includes recently crowned Strictly 2022 champion Hamza Yassin, Fleur East, Will Mellor, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Helen Skelton and Tyler West.

Among the pro dancers appearing are Jowita Przystal, Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Advertisement

For more on ticket availability, you can see motorpointarenanottingham.com or utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk