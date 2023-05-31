News you can trust since 1895
​Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood to hit stage as Miss Hannigan in Annie at city venue

​Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has returned to the role of Miss Hannigan in a touring production of Annie and can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from June 12 to 17.
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Paul French, Craig Revel Horwood and Rosalind James in a scene from the touring production of Annie (Photo by Paul Coltas)Paul French, Craig Revel Horwood and Rosalind James in a scene from the touring production of Annie (Photo by Paul Coltas)
​In this hit musical set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

    With its award-winning book and score, this production includes the unforgettable songs It’s the Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

    For more on how to get tickets to see Annie at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

