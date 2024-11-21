Motsi Mabuse (second left) will join fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas on the Strictly live tour. Below is Montell Douglas (Photo credit: Ray Burmiston)

The first three stars for 2025’s eagerly awaited Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour have been announced.

​They are Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas, actress Sarah Hadland, and actor and singer Shayne Ward, and they can be seen when the tour visits Sheffield Utilita Arena on January 21 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from February 4 to 6.

All three celebs, part of the current BBC series of the smash hit Saturday and Sunday night BBC show, will don their dancing shoes in January and take to the road to dazzle arena audiences up and down the country. Further casting announcements will be made soon.

They will be joined by the Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and, for the first time on the tour, Motsi Mabuse.

It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara returns to host the tour once again.

Tickets are on sale now from StrictlyComeDancingLive.com.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Montell Douglas said: “Strictly fans on tour - are you ready? I’m beyond excited to be joining the live tour! I’ve heard amazing things about audiences all over the country. Bring on January - I can’t wait to hit the road and share this incredible experience with you all!”

Sarah Hadland explained: “I’m very excited to be joining the Strictly Live Tour - I’ve been having such a ball on the TV show! And after the amazing experience of performing in Blackpool, I’m delighted that I’ll be able to continue this fabulous journey on the tour in 2025!”

Don't miss the tour when it comes to arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield early next year.

Shayne Ward added “I’m buzzing to be on the tour next year. I’ve sung in many of the venues before, so I know the amazing atmosphere that the arena audiences bring.

"I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans there!”

The Strictly Live Tour celebrates all the joy of the TV series, showcasing the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is synonymous with – providing audiences of all ages up and down the country the opportunity to experience everything they love about the TV show, live on stage in their hometown or city.

Not only are the arena audiences treated to the spectacular roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will of course provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance - we couldn’t stop them if we tried - but the ultimate power lies with the audience.

A text for their favourite couple is all it takes; their votes will decide who wins.

As with last year’s tour, each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage.

