See Justin Moorhouse perform his latest live show Stretch Out And Think.

Pies, Peas, Performance at St Saviour’s Community Hall, Retford, October 15.

The award-winning comedian is back with Stretch and Think.

Get ready for a new show that may contain some or all of the following: Yoga, getting older, Madonna, shoplifters, Labradoodles, middle-aged cyclists, The Menopause, running, hating football fans but loving football, not drinking, funerals, is Tapas a rip off?, Captain Tom, the environment, self-improvement, nursery graduation, horses, the odd advantages of fundamental religions, the gym, shop door etiquette.

And he’s got a new suit. Come and see him in action - it’ll be fun.

Justin has performed around the world and his TV and film credits include tiger-faced Young Kenny In Phoenix Nights, Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric, Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow ,8 out of 10 Cats and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

