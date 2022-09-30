Stretch and think as ace comic Justin Moorhouse brings the laughter to Retford venue

Comedian Justin Moorhouse has a gig coming up soon in Retford (Illustration credit: Stanley Chow)

Pies, Peas, Performance, St Saviour’s Community Centre, Retford, October 15.

Comic, actor and presenter Justin Moorhouse brings his new live show Stretch And Think to Retford later this month.

Justin is back: still funny, yet middle-aged. The award-winning comic presents a brand new show that may contain: Yoga, getting older, Madonna, shoplifters, Labradoodles, middle-aged cyclists, The Menopause, running, hating football fans but loving football, not drinking, funerals, is Tapas a rip off?, Captain Tom, Droylsden, the environment, self-improvement, nursery graduation, horses, Stig look-a-likes, home cooked food in places that aren’t your own home, the odd advantages of fundamental religions, the gym, shop door etiquette.

Most Popular

Advertisement

And he’s got a new suit. Come along, it’ll be fun.

Justin has performed around the world and his TV and film credits include tiger-faced Young Kenny in Phoenix Nights, Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric, Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 out of 10 Cats and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.He’s also a regular contributor to BBC’s The Premier League Show.

Details: For more, see facebook.com/paulcoodsonpoetIllustration by Stanley Chow