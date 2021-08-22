Stranglers to hit the road again in early 2022
The Stranglers
Nottingham Rock City, February 8/Sheffield City Hall, February 24.
Punk veterans The Stranglers will hit the road for one more time on their Final Full UK tour.The tour, which gets under way in Lincoln in January, is dedicated to the memory of the band’s legendary keyboard player Dave Greenfield, who passed away last year after more than four decades as a key member of The Stranglers.Bursting onto the chart scene in 1977, The Stranglers have enjoyed a string of memorable hits over the intervening years.These include Peaches, No More Heroes, (Get A) Grip (On Yourself), Always The Sun, Walk On By, Golden Brown and many many more.Over the past 40-plus years, they have also enjoyed a massive reputation as a formidable live band with an army of loyal fans.
Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.rock-city.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.ukPhoto: Hiroki Nishioka