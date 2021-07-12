Still time to catch hit show Piaf at Nottingham Playhouse

Piaf is at Nottingham Playhouse until July 17 (Photo credit: G Kordus)

The production of the new play by Pam Gems runs at the city centre venue until July 17.

Born Edith Gassion in 1915, no one could have predicted Edith Piaf’s phenomenal rise to fame – from singing in the streets of Paris to becoming one of France’s biggest international stars.

But her extraordinary talent was matched with an equally extraordinary personal life.

This sensational and emotionally-charged play explores the highs and lows of the enigmatic yet fragile singer’s life and features some of Piaf’s most famous songs, including La Vie en Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.

Piaf is directed by Adam Penford and stars Tony Award nominee Jenna Russell in the title role.

For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.