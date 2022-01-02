Beauty and the Beast runs at Nottingham Playhouse until January 15. (Photo credit: Helen Maybanks)

Nottingham Playhouse, until January 15.

There are still a few days left for you to catch panto king Kenneth Alan Taylor’s latest festive family production.Filled with magic and monstrous fun, this tale as old as time features Playhouse panto favourite John Elkington returning once again to head the cast.Come along to the theatre to laugh and cheer, ‘boo’ the baddies and sing along to magnificent musical numbers. It’s a guaranteed great night out for all the family.When the beautiful Belle is trapped in an enchanted castle by a mysterious beast, the stage is set for a spellbinding adventure. Can she escape with the help of her friends? Will Belle melt the beast’s frosty heart and lift his curse before it’s too late?The show is packed with hilarious characters, stunning sets and plenty of panto humour.

Details: For more go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.ukPhoto: Helen Maybanks

