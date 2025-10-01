Step right up for poptastic musical​ in Nottingham

The story begins in seaside superstore Better Best Bargains (photo: Pamela Raith)

Theatregoers will find that happiness is only a heartbeat away when a musical powered by the songs of Steps comes to Nottingham.

Here & Now - The Steps Musical begins in seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happily ever after' – or does love have other plans in store?

Steps – Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee – are the UK’s most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles, four number one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams and 11 sold-out national arena tours. The band’s hits include number 1 singles Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp, the gold certified One For Sorrow and Better Best Forgotten and the silver certified 5,6,7,8, Last Thing On My Mind, Love’s Got A Hold Of My Heart and Chain Reaction, all of which will feature in the musical.

Steps’ 2017 comeback tour sold out all 300,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest pop tours of the year. In 2022 Steps celebrated their 25th anniversary with a headline summer tour and released the number 1 album Platinum Collection which means they join ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics as the only groups in UK history to score number 1 albums in four consecutive decades.

The musical is produced by Steps themselves, with pop legend Pete Waterman. It has an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole and Matt Spencer-Smith as musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger.

The show runs at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday November 11 to Sunday November 16. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.