Stars galore are lined up for this year's Nottingham Theatre Royal panto

Jodie Prenger is among the stars of the Nottingham Theatre Royal panto this Christmas

Nottingham Theatre Royal, December 11 to January 9.

There will be a star-studded line-up of talent for this year’s Nottingham Theatre Royal panto.Much-loved actor Tristan Gemmill will play The Sheriff of Nottingham. He is best known for his long-running role as the beleaguered Robert Preston in Coronation Street. Matthew Kelly, as Dame Tilly Tuck, is best known for presenting ITV’s Stars in their Eyes. Matthew has since gone on to become an acting star of stage and screen. Matt Terry will play the title role. He is best known for being the winner of the 13th series of The X Factor in 2016. Since then, Matt has been recording and writing music all over the world. Jodie Prenger, as The Spirit of Sherwood, has also toured the country – including appearing at the Theatre Royal – and starred in musicals including Calamity Jane, Tell Me on a Sunday, and Shirley Valentine. For ticket details, you can see www.trch.co.uk

The cast will also see dance sensations Flawless play The Merry Men.Flawless are an award-winning entertainment act, with more than 16 years of professional industry experience.

Since wowing the judges, and being voted for by millions as star finalists, on TV’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, Flawless have become a household name.

They have appeared in smash hit movies, headlined several times for the Royal Family, performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert, and the Opening Ceremony for the London Paralympic Games.

Robin Hood is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer whose chief executive Michael Harrison said: “I am so delighted to be announcing such a brilliant line-up for Robin Hood in Nottingham this year.

"This is the biggest cast we’ve announced at the city centre venue since our producing partnership began in 2000, and we’re absolutely delighted to be supporting the re-opening season for the venue with such a large-scale and spectacular production.”

Matthew Kelly will appear in Robin Hood as Dame Tilly Tuck

