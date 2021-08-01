Stars come out again for season of YWP Safari Night concerts

Yorkshire Wildlife Park Branton, nr Doncaster.

The award-winning park will be rocking this summer with its legendary WildLive Safari Night concerts.Superstars Ronan Keating, Katherine Jenkins, members of boyband Blue and TV stars Dick and Dom will hit the stage for the sizzling Safari Nights line-up through August that also includes stars from We Will Rock You.The WildLive Safari Night concerts will get the park rocking with an enviable line-up on Saturdays.British boyband Blue stars Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan will headline the first Safari Night on Saturday, August 7, after TV stars Dick & Dom get the party started with a 90s hits DJ set while dance bands Urban Cookie Collective and Cappella complete the line-up. Star performers from West End smash We Will Rock You will also feature.

Details: Pre-book tickets on www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Photo: Acquire Images/YWP

Safari Nights are back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (Photo Courtesy Yorkshire Wildlife Park/photo credit: Acquire Images)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.