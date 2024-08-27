Jazzy Phoenix

​Come What May

​Sheffield City Hall, September 26.

Expect some additional prime-time TV star power when Come What May comes to Sheffield City Hall with the announcement that EastEnders actress Jazzy Phoenix will be joining Strictly's AJ Pritchard and brother Curtis Pritchard (Love Island/Dancing With The Stars) on stage for the ultimate celebration of the iconic movie musical Moulin Rouge.

With her roots in musical theatre including powerful performances in Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia! and The Importance of Being Earnest, Jazzy is ready to showcase her talents in this spectacular production.

Come What May is the ultimate celebration of the iconic Moulin Rouge, starring the charismatic AJ & Curtis Pritchard alongside a brilliant cast of West End stars.

Prepare to be transported to the heart of the Moulin Rouge with all the unforgettable hits you love: Come What May, Your Song, and Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, plus a few surprises from other modern movie musicals that will have you on your feet.

Backed by leading producers Sisco Entertainment, and promoters Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation, Come What May promises to be a high-energy extravaganza that will leave you breathless.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

