Star tenor Alfie Boe to hit the road in 2023 for Nottingham and Sheffield concerts

Singer Alfie Boe has tour dates lined up in the area.

Sheffield City Hall, September 27, 2023/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 6.

The popular tenor has announced a nationwide UK tour for autumn 2023, including dates in Sheffield and Nottingham. Tickets to see him go on sale from 10am on Friday, November 4.

Alfie Boe has entertained fans around the globe during his 20 years in showbusiness.

From leading the cast of Les Misérables – which received a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ – and three sold-out solo UK tours, Boe has always aimed to bring great music to different audiences.

His career exploded in 2002 when stage and film director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the acclaimed Broadway revival of La Bohème.

Alfie's powerhouse performance brought him a Tony award and marked his arrival on the international scene.

Alfie led the cast of Les Misérables in the role of Jean Valjean in the West End and played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.

Alfie is currently in the studio writing and recording new music…watch this space.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk