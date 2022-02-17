Star stand-up Stewart Lee has a great double bill for you at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

After the abrupt end of the Covid-cancelled sell-out tour of Snowflake/Tornado in March 2020, Stewart is back to perform it at two venues in the area.

The tour, a double bill of two 60-minute sets, back-to-back nightly, will include new material for 2022.

The first half, Snowflake, will be heavily rewritten in the light of the two years the show has been laid off, looking at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war.

See Stewart Lee in action later this year at Nottingham Playhouse and Sheffield City Hall's Oval Hall

The second half, Tornado, questions Stew’s position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly listed his show as “reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again. Nobody on the Eastern Seaboard is safe.”

Stewart is also a newspaper columnist, an occasional music journalist and radio presenter, and author.

For more on these shows, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

