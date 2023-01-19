Star duo Vicky McClure and Shane Meadows among the top attractions at Beat The Streets 2023

Beat The Streets 2023 is to be held on Sunday, January 29, and, among many attractions, will see Nottingham-born actress and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure reunited with director Shane Meadows.

Taking to the Rescue Rooms stage in the afternoon, the pair will be in conversation at the charitable festival, staged by DHP Family to raise funds to help homeless people.

Advertisement

Vicky first came to public attention for her work in the films of Shane Meadows. She starred as Ladine, Romeo's sister, in A Room for Romeo Brass and in This Is England. She continued to play Lol in the critically acclaimed TV series of the same name.

Vicky McClure will be in conversation, alongside director Shane Meadows, at Beat The Streets 2023 (Photo by Jake Haseldine)

Most Popular

Both have gone on to hugely successful careers in film and television but remain rooted to the area.

For the first time, Beat The Streets will also feature poetry, with local women and non-binary collective Sugar Stealers joining the bill. The group use their creative professions and community connections to combat inequality and disadvantage.

Advertisement

They are working towards building a safe space for all women and non-binary people to explore positive well-being while participating in creative activities and supporting the well-being of people from different backgrounds, ages and ethnicities who are experiencing a range of disadvantages and challenges.Since launching in 2018, Beat The Streets has donated £320,000 to Framework, the charity working to support rough sleepers.

The festival's fundraising has enabled Framework to carry out vital work including taking on mental health workers to support rough sleepers with complex needs, enabling its emergency winter shelter to stay open all year round taking vulnerable rough sleepers off the streets and helping to open Mechanics House, which provides accommodation and resettlement support.Legendary Notts folk-punk band Ferocious Dog are headlining Beat The Streets. The band are long-time supporters of the festival, having performed at the inaugural event in 2018.

Advertisement

Beat The Streets 2023

Other acts taking part include Lawnmower Deth, Palm Reader, alt blk era, Girlband, The Chase, Divorce, Jerub, Lacey, and Unknown Era, and many more, across major venues including Rock City, Rescue Rooms, and Bodega.Beat The Streets received the national Community Impact title in the UK Festival Awards, created to recognise those festivals that work to actively raise funds or provide opportunities for their communities.

Advertisement

For more on tickets go to www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-tickets

For more stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

Advertisement