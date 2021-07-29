Star David Suchet looks back on glittering career in visit to Theatre Royal Nottingham
An Evening With David Suchet – Poirot And More: A Retrospective
Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunday, November 14, 2pm and 7pm.
David Suchet makes his eagerly-awaited return to the Theatre Royal stage in Poirot and More: A Retrospective.Audiences can experience a rare opportunity with one of the world’s most celebrated and fascinating actors of our time.Come along for a conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles in an unmistakably unique event.This retrospective look at David’s career will have you witnessing some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light.For more 25 years, he captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie’s elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, this Emmy Award[-winning actor has been celebrated for his portrayal of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli and Freud.